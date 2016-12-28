Mining Company Fined $30,000 for Environmental Offence

December 28, 2016 by nicholsonj

Wabush Mines has been ordered to pay a $30,000 penalty for polluting the environment near the company’s Labrador mine in May 2015, after pleading guilty to the charges recently in Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court.

Enforcement officers with Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC), the Canadian equivalent of the U.S. EPA, investigated the mine in 2015, and laid two charges for violating the Metal Mining Effluent Regulations under the Canadian Fisheries Act.

The company violated the act by failing to perform acute-lethality sampling (of effluent) and failing to notify an inspector when there was a deposit into a receiving body of water out of the normal course of events. Under the Metal Mining Effluent Regulations, the company was required to report any unusual amount of effluent deposit into a receiving body of water to conduct testing to determine if the effluent was acutely lethal to rainbow trout.

The Metal Mining Effluent Regulations limit the concentration of specific substances in effluent, or waste released into water from mining operations, and sets out measures to be taken if those concentrations are exceeded.

Most of the court-ordered fine, $25,000, will go to the federal Environmental Damages Fund, and the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry. The Environmental Damages Fund was created in 1995 following the “polluter pays” principle to ensure that court-awarded penalties are used for projects that help the environment.