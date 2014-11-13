Hyundai, Kia to pay record $100 million Clean Air Act penalty

November 13, 2014 by Hazmat Management

Automakers Hyundai and Kia have agreed to pay a record $100 million between them for selling vehicles that emit more greenhouse gases than the automakers certified to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Clean Air Act violations are based on the automakers’ sale of close to 1.2 million vehicles that will emit approximately 4.75 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in excess of what the automakers certified to EPA.

The automakers will also spend approximately $50 million on measures to prevent any future violations, as well as forfeit 4.75 million greenhouse gas emission credits that the companies previously claimed, estimated to be worth over $200 million.

“Greenhouse gas emission laws protect the public from the dangers of climate change, and today’s action reinforces EPA’s commitment to see those laws through,” said EPA administrator Gina McCarthy. “Businesses that play by the rules shouldn’t have to compete with those breaking the law.”

The allegations concern the Hyundai Accent, Elantra, Veloster and Santa Fe vehicles, and the Kia Rio and Soul vehicles.

Additionally Hyundai and Kia gave consumers inaccurate information about the real-world fuel economy performance of many of these vehicles. Hyundai and Kia overstated the fuel economy by one to six miles per gallon, depending on the vehicle. Similarly, they understated the emissions of greenhouse gases by their fleets by approximately 4.75 million metric tons over the estimated lifetime of the vehicles.

In order to reduce the likelihood of future vehicle greenhouse gas emission miscalculations, Hyundai and Kia have agreed to reorganize their emissions certification group, revise test protocols, improve management of test data and enhance employee training before they conduct emissions testing to certify their model year 2017 vehicles.

