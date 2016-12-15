The Hudson Bay Company fined $765,000 for releasing PCBs into the environment

December 15, 2016 by nicholsonj
The Hudson Bay Company was recently found guilty of six charges and was fined $765 000 for violating Canada’s PCB Regulations and the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). The company will also have to establish an Environmental Management System, provide training on the legal consequences of violating environmental legislation to its Canadian managers, and publish an article on the facts surrounding their offences.
The investigation, led by Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC), showed that the Hudson Bay Company had committed several violations to the Regulations and to the Act, namely:
The amount of the fine will be directed to ECCC’s Environmental Damages Fund (EDF). The EDF, administered by ECCC, was created in 1995 to establish a system that would allocate fines received through court convictions and voluntary settlements to important projects that have a positive impact on the environment.
As a result of this conviction, the Hudson Bay Company will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.
PCBs are toxic industrial chemical substances that have negative impacts on the health of aquatic ecosystems and the wildlife feeding off of the organisms living in these ecosystems.
The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) was founded in 1670 and is the oldest company in North America. HBC’s portfolio today includes more than 470 department stores and 66,000 employees around the world.
So, what exactly happened? We know they released 146 kg of PCBs, but was it a retrofit of some stores and they tossed the PCB containing ballasts into a Class II landfill? A little more info would be appreciated so that folks know what was done wrong and can learn from it (i.e. not do it themselves). Most people won’t brave the government websites to search out the ruling (which can be a nightmare to navigate) or wait for the HBC spun version required by the ruling.
And were three of the charges related to their annual reports? If so, that rates as an “also did” and not as big an item as the PCB release.
For those interested, it was a spill in 2011 where a roof top transformer failed on a Montreal store….approximately 146 kg of PCBs were released. Some of the employees decided to hose things down to clean up, resulting in approximately 48 kg of the PCBs being washed down a roof drain and into the St. Lawrence River.
A CBC report indicates that the reporting fines were for a) not reporting the incident to the government within the allowed time and b) not producing the follow-up (monthly) reports on the clean up (not annual reports as noted here).