The Hudson Bay Company fined $765,000 for releasing PCBs into the environment

December 15, 2016 by nicholsonj

The Hudson Bay Company was recently found guilty of six charges and was fined $765 000 for violating Canada’s PCB Regulations and the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA). The company will also have to establish an Environmental Management System, provide training on the legal consequences of violating environmental legislation to its Canadian managers, and publish an article on the facts surrounding their offences.

The investigation, led by Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC), showed that the Hudson Bay Company had committed several violations to the Regulations and to the Act, namely:

the release of more than 146 kg of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) into the environment, exceeding the permitted amount by 146,000 times;

failure to notify as soon as possible of the release;

failure to take all possible measures to prevent the release of the PCBs in the environment; and

failure to submit to the minister, within the deadlines, the annual reports for 2008, 2009, and 2010.

The amount of the fine will be directed to ECCC’s Environmental Damages Fund (EDF). The EDF, administered by ECCC, was created in 1995 to establish a system that would allocate fines received through court convictions and voluntary settlements to important projects that have a positive impact on the environment.

As a result of this conviction, the Hudson Bay Company will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

PCBs are toxic industrial chemical substances that have negative impacts on the health of aquatic ecosystems and the wildlife feeding off of the organisms living in these ecosystems.

The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) was founded in 1670 and is the oldest company in North America. HBC’s portfolio today includes more than 470 department stores and 66,000 employees around the world.