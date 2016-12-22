Fish Plant Fined $200,000 for Discharge

December 22, 2016 by nicholsonj

The fish processing company based in Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador was recently fined $200,000 for environmental violations related in contravention of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act 1999 (CEPA).

Barry Gorup Inc. was ordered to pay the $200,000 penalty for disposing of fish processing waste in a manner that was in contravention of CEPA at its fish-processing facilities in Witless Bay and Port de Grave. In addition, the company’s name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry as a result of this conviction.

The charges against the company stemmed from inspections carried out, in June 2015, by enforcement officers from Environment Canada and Climate Change (ECCC) who revealed potential violations due to the manner in which workers were disposing of fish-processing waste. During the inspection of the Witless Bay and Port de Grave operations, officers observed workers dumping crab waste outside of the authorized disposal zone.

Canada has a permit system to control disposal of wastes or other matter into the ocean. Only a small list of wastes or other matter can be considered for permits, and these are individually assessed to ensure that disposal at sea is the environmentally preferable and practical alternative, that pollution is prevented, and that any conflicts with other legitimate uses of the sea are avoided.