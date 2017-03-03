Environmental Restoration Webinar – March 9th

March 3, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) and the U.S. Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) are co-hosting a webinar on March 9, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT (16:00 GMT). The webinar will feature Department of Defense (DoD) research in the environmental restoration program area.

Dr. Andy Martin and Dr. Steven Larson of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center will be presenting at the webinar. Dr. Martin will present on the use of lime to immobilize metals and transform explosives found in soil and surface water runoff from active military training areas. Dr. Larson will discuss the use of a concentrated natural biopolymer for soil erosion control. For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit https://www.serdp-estcp.org/Tools-and-Training/Webinar-Series.