Environment and Cleantech Business and Policy Forum – May 30

April 23, 2017 by John Nicholson
In partnership with the Ontario Environment Industry Association (ONEIA), Hazmat Management is pleased to offer a joint invitation to the annual Environment and Cleantech Business and Policy Forum on May 30, 2017.
Ontario is transitioning to a low-carbon circular economy and moving rapidly on implementing a cap-and-trade program and a new resource recovery framework, while also rolling out major infrastructure projects. What new opportunities can Ontario’s clean technology sector expect and how can it innovate and prosper during this transition? How will various external factors – in Canada and beyond – impact the situation in Ontario?
Registration for the event is filling up quickly and here’s another reason to attend! Senior representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change, Economic Development and Growth and Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science will join our annual afternoon roundtable discussions.
ONEIA’s fifth annual Business and Policy Forum is a day-long event that will offer:
REGISTRATION: https://oneiaecbpforum2017.eventbrite.com
EVENT: Environment and Cleantech Business and Policy Forum 2017
DATE: May 30, 2017
TIME: 7:30 AM – 7:00 PM
LOCATION: DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown
108 Chestnut Street Toronto ON M5G 1R3
COST: ONEIA members $395.00; not-yet ONEIA members: $495.00
Have your say: