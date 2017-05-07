Environment and Cleantech Business and Policy Forum – May 30

May 7, 2017 by Hazmat Management Editor

In partnership with the Ontario Environment Industry Association (ONEIA), we are pleased to offer a joint invitation to the annual Environment and Cleantech Business and Policy Forum on May 30, 2017.

Ontario is transitioning to a low-carbon circular economy and moving rapidly on implementing a cap-and-trade program and a new resource recovery framework, while also rolling out major infrastructure projects. What new opportunities can Ontario’s clean technology sector expect and how can it innovate and prosper during this transition? How will various external factors – in Canada and beyond – impact the situation in Ontario?

Registration for the event is filling up quickly and here’s another reason to attend! Senior representatives from the Ministries of Environment and Climate Change, Economic Development and Growth and Ministry of Research, Innovation and Science and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will join us for the day as well as our annual afternoon roundtable discussions.

ONEIA’s fifth annual Business and Policy Forum is a day-long event that will offer:

Insights into the political environment impacting the clean technology sector both within and outside the province;

An industry outlook for Ontario and export markets;

Examples of innovative businesses and technologies within Ontario’s clean technology sector;

Presentations from key Ontario Deputy Ministers on current and future policies and programs;

Roundtable discussions with senior Ontario government officials on public policy and programs including: cap and trade; water/wastewater/storm water management; resource recovery; organics diversion; soil management; modernization of approvals; infrastructure development; and cross-border procurement impacting your business

The opportunity to meet a diverse network of persons and organizations that can help you grow your business.

REGISTRATION: https://oneiaecbpforum2017.eventbrite.com



EVENT: Environment and Cleantech Business and Policy Forum 2017

DATE: May 30, 2017

TIME: 7:30 AM – 7:00 PM

LOCATION: DoubleTree by Hilton Toronto Downtown

108 Chestnut Street Toronto ON M5G 1R3

COST: ONEIA members $395.00; not-yet ONEIA members: $495.00