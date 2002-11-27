EMS to acquire C.D. Sonter

November 27, 2002 by Hazmat Management

On November 25, 2002, Ottawa-based Environmental Management Solutions (EMS) signed a letter of intent to acquire Toronto, Ontario-based C.D. Sonter, a leading environmental consulting and environmental health and safety firm. The assets to be purchased include field testing and lab equipment. EMS will also offer employment contracts to 10 C.D. Sonter employees. EMS agreed to pay $250,000 for all the assets.

EMS provides services under three business units: environmental consulting, engineering and contracting; soil treatment facility (250,000 tonne capacity); and, georemediation.

Contact Frank D’Addario at 613-692-7808, ext. 11 or daddario@emsolutions.com