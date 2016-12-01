CHAR Technologies Ltd. CEO Named Young Entrepreneur of the Year

December 1, 2016 by nicholsonj

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:YES) is pleased to announce that CEO Andrew White was named as Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ontario Business Achievement Awards (OBBAs), hosted by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (http://bit.ly/2ccPbrO ).

“I’m honoured to be recognized by the OBBAs as Young Entrepreneur of the Year,” said Andrew White, CHAR’s CEO. “The judging criteria was largely focused on collaboration, and I truly believe the way to grow the clean technology sector in Ontario and in Canada is through collaboration. Collaboration with all parts of the value chain, including customers, suppliers as well as the various entrepreneurial support organizations, is critical to cleantech’s success.”

CHAR Technologies main product is SulfaCHAR™, a cost-effective, convenient, zero-waste targeted gas cleaning solution for the growing three billion dollar global problem caused by toxic and corrosive hydrogen sulfide in the renewable natural gas industry. SulfaCHAR™ filters hydrogen sulfide out of renewable natural gas, allowing users to drastically reduce their maintenance costs.