Canadian Government commits $143 million to Rail Safety

April 7, 2016 by John Nicholson

In the recent Canadian federal budget, a commitment was made to spend $143 million over the next three years on safety in the transfer of dangerous goods by rail. Canada’s Transport Minister, Marc Garneau, has stated that rail safety is the top priority of Transport Canada.

Mr. Garneau stated that the federal monies will be used to “support new and expanded activities to strengthen oversight and enforcement, and to enhance prevention and response capabilities.” However, he stated that the specifics on how the monies will be spent will be forthcoming.

Mr. Garneau hinted that Transport Canada would be more aggressive with respect to enforcement, stating “Transport Canada works to make railway operations in Canada as safe and successful as they can be. Railway companies are responsible for abiding by Transport Canada’s strict rules, regulations, and standards put in place to protect communities along Canada’s railway network. The department does not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action.”