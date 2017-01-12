Brownfield Conference in Newark, New Jersey

January 12, 2017 by John Nicholson

The 8th Northeast Sustainable Communities Workshop is scheduled for March 15th 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Sponsored by the Brownfield Coalition of the Northeast, the workshop will is entitled Driving Revitalization Sustainably: identifying sustainable goals and strategies for revitalizing their communities and brownfields,

The conference brings together experts and attendees to discuss the most current and state-of-the-art approaches and strategies are unique and typically heard at other events. Past workshops have been attended by representatives from government, higher education, professional organizations, and laboratories, as well as attorneys, developers, contractors, and consultants.

The goals of the workshop are to break new ground, offer new ideas, and posit new concepts on the topics of sustainability, collaboration and leverage, contamination, resiliency, brownfields, technology, and their impact on community revitalization.

The workshop is known to for using PowerPoint presentations sparingly, having speakers that are concise, yet informative; and providing plenty of time in each session for dialogue between attendees, speakers, and moderators.

To register for the March 15, 2017 visit the workshop website.