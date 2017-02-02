February 2, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. EPA recently issued an Issue Paper entitled Best Practices for Environmental Site Management: Recommended Contents of a Groundwater Monitoring Report (U.S. EPA 542-F-16-005).

The purpose of the issue paper is to recommend information to include in groundwater monitoring reports that will lead to improved report consistency and a useful, readable format. Incorporation of the recommended information will standardize groundwater monitoring report deliverables, which may in turn inform site characterization strategies, analysis of remedial alternatives, monitoring network optimization, remedy performance evaluation, continual refinement of the conceptual site model (CSM), and technical evaluation of groundwater data in five-year reviews.