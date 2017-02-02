HazMat Management
Best Practices for Environmental Site Management

February 2, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. EPA recently issued an Issue Paper entitled Best Practices for Environmental Site Management: Recommended Contents of a Groundwater Monitoring Report (U.S. EPA 542-F-16-005).

The purpose of the issue paper is to recommend information to include in groundwater monitoring reports that will lead to improved report consistency and a useful, readable format. Incorporation of the recommended information will standardize groundwater monitoring report deliverables, which may in turn inform site characterization strategies, analysis of remedial alternatives, monitoring network optimization, remedy performance evaluation, continual refinement of the conceptual site model (CSM), and technical evaluation of groundwater data in five-year reviews.

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
