Interactive Map of Oil Pipeline Incidents

December 1, 2016 by nicholsonj

The recent approval of two oil pipelines and a rejection of a third by the Canadian federal government was met with a mixed response across Canada. Shares in Canadian energy companies leaped on the news, with the Toronto Stock Exchange’s energy sub-index up 8.6 per cent in mid-day trading November 30th. On the other hand, environmental activists and some First Nation communities in British Columbia protested after the announcement and vowed to keep up the fight against oil pipelines.

One major issue regarding oil pipelines in the impact on the environment when a spill occurs. The National Energy Board has an interactive map on its website that tracks spills and other pipeline incidents.

Users can filter oil pipeline incident information by location, company name, and volumes of oil released. It also shows the severity of the incident, indicating there was a fire or loss of life.