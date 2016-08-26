California suing wine bottle maker over HazMat dust

March 12, 2015 by David Nesseth

California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control is suing the Gallo Glass Co., alleging that the company failed to recycle hazardous waste dust that instead ended up in the structure of manufactured wine bottles.

Company officials from the facility in Modesto, Calif., claim that the lawsuit has no merit.

While the state department says it can’t prove a danger to the public who may drink from the wine bottles, it suspects the hazardous dust contains lead, arsenic, cadmium and selenium, all byproducts of bottle making.

Gallo officials say that using the dust in glass making is generally considered an environmentally sustainable best practice.

The violations were discovered during inspections in 2009 and 2011.